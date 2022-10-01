Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G internet services at the India Mobile Congress held in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The technology is expected to provide high speed internet and a lower latency in transfer of data.

“It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency,” the prime minister’s office said in a release.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi launched the sixth India Mobile Congress and visited stalls set up by telecom operators to get a first-hand experience of the functioning of 5G networks.

Speaking at the event, Bharti Airtel Chairperson Sunil Mittal said that his company will start 5G services in eight cities on Saturday, and will cover the entire country by 2024, PTI reported. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will launch 5G telecom services across the country by December 2023.

“India is all set to be a leader in 5G technology, starting today,” Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said.