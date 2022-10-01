The Rajasthan Police have booked eight men for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in the Alwar district, ANI reported.

The police said that the accused men had filmed the rape. They had used the video to extort the girl, threatening her that they would upload the clip on the internet. She has already given them Rs 50,000 and they were asking for Rs 2.5 lakh more.

The girl’s father in his complaint said that she was first gangraped by the eight men in December 2021.

“According to the complaint, one of the accused called the minor in December last year and told her that he had some photos of hers and if she doesn’t turn up then he will leak them,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Agra said, The Print reported.

He added, “When she reached the spot, eight men allegedly sexually assaulted her and made videos of the act.”

Agra also said that the girl knew two of the eight men.

After December, she was raped twice on January 3 and April 6 this year, the police said, ANI reported.

None of the eight accused persons has been arrested yet. They have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.