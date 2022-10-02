Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after his health deteriorated, reported ANI.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has been under medical treatment since August 22, reported PTI. Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president and son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, reached the hospital on Sunday.

Haryana | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches Medanta hospital in Gurugram where his father & SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted https://t.co/4jAtwMloFX pic.twitter.com/kCCcxbxWOS — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who founded the Samajwadi Party, represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her concern for the 82-year-old leader on Twitter. “We are all concerned to hear about the deteriorating health of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and are praying for his speedy recovery,” Vadra said in a tweet.