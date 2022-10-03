The Indian Air Force on Monday scrambled its fighter jets in response to a bomb scare on a China-bound Iranian civilian plane, PTI reported.

The Air Force said that it received intimation about the bomb scare when the plane was passing through Indian airspace. The plane was offered the option to land at Jaipur or Chandigarh but the pilots refused to divert, according to the Air Force.

“IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance,” it added.

However, the plane was allowed to continue on its journey after Iranian authorities told Indian officials to disregard the threat, ANI reported, citing unidentified officials.

The incident happened on the Mahan Air flight W581 that was on its way from Tehran in Iran to Guangzhou in China, PTI reported.

“We continued to follow it closely till the time it left Indian airspace,” the officials said. “The aircraft is now out of Indian airspace.”

The Air Traffic Control at Delhi was in contact with the Air Force when the civilian plane was within Indian airspace.

“All actions were taken by IAF as per the laid down procedure, jointly with Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security,” the Air Force said.