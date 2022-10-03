The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Monday won the confidence motion in the state Assembly, PTI reported.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government received 93 votes in favour out of 117. The Congress party, which is in Opposition with 18 MLAs, staged a walkout.

#OperationLotus Failed in Punjab ‼️@BhagwantMann Govt wins Confidence Vote in Punjab Assembly.



Our MLAs are committed soldiers of CM @ArvindKejriwal & CM @BhagwantMann whose only mission is to provide the best governance to the people of Punjab pic.twitter.com/AQVnCHHq4D — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 3, 2022

The confidence motion was tabled by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 27.

Mann had asked for a majority test on September 19 to dissuade speculation of his party MLAs being poached. The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to topple its government in Punjab by offering bribes to at least ten of its legislators.

Mann had initially proposed a special Assembly session for September 22, which was not allowed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit citing the absence of specific rules regarding summoning the House only for a confidence motion.

The chief minister then decided to convene an Assembly session on September 27. He had said that issues such as stubble burning and electricity distribution will also be discussed.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the AAP has 92 members, including the Speaker. The Congress has 18, the Shiromani Akali Dali three, the Bharatiya Janata Party two, Bahujan Samaj Party one and other member is an Independent.

On Monday, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that besides members of the Aam Aadmi Party, one of the three SAD MLAs and a lone BSP MLA did not oppose the motion.

After the vote, Mann said that “Operation Lotus” has been defeated in Punjab, NDTV reported.

Operation Lotus is a term used to refer to the BJP’s alleged attempts to orchestrate defections in Opposition parties.