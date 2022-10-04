Forty persons were arrested on Monday after a clash broke out on October 3 between Hindus and Muslims in Gujarat’s Savli town, ANI reported.

“A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole,” said PR Patel of Vadodra Rural Police. “There is a temple nearby. Clashes broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt.”

Vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting, the officer said.

First information reports were lodged by both the groups on Saturday night, after which 43 persons were booked for unlawful assembly, and rash acts endangering human life, said Savli police station sub-inspector Savli police station sub-inspector, PTI reported.

Patel added that 25 persons from one community and 15 from another have been arrested, ANI reported. He did not specify from which community more arrests were made. “Police patrolling is underway,” he added.