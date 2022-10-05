Five persons were killed and 13 were injured after a speeding car rammed into an accident site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, the police, ANI reported.

Eight of the 13 wounded persons are undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai,” he wrote in a tweet. “Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery.”

