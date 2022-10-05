Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his faction to speak about Hindutva “without taking the script” from the Bharatiya Janata Party, The Indian Express reported.

Thackeray said that he does not need to learn about Hindutva from the saffron party. “Just because we have broken the alliance with BJP doesn’t mean we have abandoned Hindutva,” he said. “I am a Hindu today and will be Hindu forever”

Thackeray made the remarks while addressing a Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. The rally has been one of the important annual events for the Shiv Sena since the party was founded in 1966.

However, following a split in the party in June, the rally is being held in two locations – Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex – for the first time.

At his rally, Thackeray termed the Shinde faction as a group of parasites who are without any identity or roots.

“However, the roots of a big tree are rooted in soil,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said. “That is how we are. I don’t even want to call them ‘Sena of parasites’. It would be an insult to the word Sena.”

Meanwhile, Shinde, along with Uddhav Thackeray’s brother Jaidev Thackeray, are present at the rally in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & leaders from his faction attend the Shiv Sena Dussehra rally in MMRDA ground



Shinde also gave a tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray's chair. 'Shashtr pooja' was performed on the 51 feet sword for which a Mahant was called from Ayodha in UP pic.twitter.com/NgW0hYG6p3 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Also read: How Dussehra has become the opportunity for rival Shiv Sena factions to prove their ground strength

The Sena vs Sena battle

Chaos had ensued in the Shiv Sena in June after Shinde and a group of party MLAs rebelled against the former Maharashtra government – a coalition of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

After more than a week of political drama, the coalition was ousted from power as the Thackeray faction was reduced to a minority in the state Assembly. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, while the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

Both, Thackeray and Shinde, now claim to represent the real Shiv Sena and are fighting a legal battle for the same.