Thirteen Indians, who had been taken illegally to Myanmar by unscrupulous travel agents on false promises of jobs, were brought back to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Centre said.

So far, 32 Indians trapped in fake job rackets have been brought back to the country with help from the Myanmarese and Thai authorities, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.



Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued.



Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued,& reached Tamil Nadu today. pic.twitter.com/OfkPtnGUkZ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 5, 2022

The 13 Indians who returned on Wednesday were rescued from the Myawaddy area of Myanmar’s Kayin state which shares a border with Thailand, PTI reported. The Chennai-based Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Body in Chennai has said 50 more persons are still trapped in Myanmar and the government is working to get them back, The Indian Express reported.

“Details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket have been shared with relevant authorities in various states in India for appropriate action,” Bagchi said on Wednesday. He also said that such fake job rackets exist in Laos and Cambodia as well.

“Our embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there,” he added.

On July 5, the Centre had warned the Indian citizens against fake agents offering jobs in Myanmar, PTI reported.

“The [Indian] mission has observed in recent past that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in the IT sector,” it said.

Indian workers are taken to Myanmar illegally without proper documentation, leading to them being trapped, the government had said.