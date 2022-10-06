The National Commission for Women will send a notice to Congress leader Udit Raj for making an allegedly derogatory and insulting statement about President Droupadi Murmu, the panel’s chief Rekha Sharma said.

At an event in Gandhinagar on October 3, Murmu had said that Gujarat accounts for 76% of the country’s salt production. “It can be said that all citizens eat the salt of Gujarat,” she had remarked.

Commenting on the statement, Raj wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that no country should get a president like Murmu.

“There is a limit to sycophancy,” he wrote. “She would understand if she had to survive on salt.”

On Thursday, Sharma said that the National Commission for Women will send a notice to the Congress leader and asked him to apologise for his remarks.

“Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position,” she said.

Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice. https://t.co/wXnEgoC8Av — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 6, 2022

On July 28, the panel had also issued a notice to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking an explanation for his statement referring to Murmu as “rashtrapatni” instead of “rashtrapati”. Chowdhury had subsequently apologised to the president and claimed that the remarks were a slip of the tongue.