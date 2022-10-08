The Cengtral Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 13 others in a corruption case, PTI reported on Friday citing officials.

The case pertains to allegations that Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways. The scam allegedly took place when he was the Union Railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry in September last year and filed a first information report on May 18.

Yadav’s faughter Misa Bharti and a former general manager of the Railways have also been named as accused persons in the chargesheet filed recently before a special CBI court, according to PTI.

The central agency has alleged that candidates were appointed as substitutes in Group D positions in the Railways within three days of applying in “undue haste”. The appointments were later regularised when the “individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land”, CBI has alleged.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, the central agency further addded in the chargesheet.

In July, the CBI had searched four locations linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav and arrested Bhola Yadav, a former Rashtriya Janata Dal chief. Bhola Yadav was the officer on special duty to Lalu Prasad Yadav during his tenure as the railway minister.

In August, the CBI had raided homes of four other Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders.

These raids took place hours before the Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government was to prove its majority in the Bihar Assembly. A couple of weeks earlier, Kumar had snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and his Janata Dal (United) decided to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and its partners to form a new government in the state.