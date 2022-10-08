The prices of compressed natural gas and piped cooking gas were hiked by Rs 3 on Saturday, PTI reported.

A kilogram of CNG will now cost Rs 78.61 in Delhi, retailer Indraprastha Gas Limited said in a notification. The new prices will be effective in Delhi and adjoining cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

This is the 14th increase in CNG prices since March 7, according to PTI. The rates were last increased by Rs 2 per kilogram on May 21. Since April last year, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80%, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the rates of piped natural gas used for cooking has been increased to Rs 53.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi.

This is the 10th increase in rates of piped natural gas since August last year. During this period, the prices of piped cooking gas has gone up by Rs 29.93 per standard cubic metre, or almost 91%, PTI reported.

The increase in prices of CNG and piped cooking gas came a week after the government, on October 1, hiked prices of natural gas by 40% in tune with global energy prices. The increase in prices pushed natural gas rates to its highest-ever levels, according to the Business Standard.

Natural gas, which is extracted from below the earth’s surface, is converted to compressed natural gas for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertiliser.

Following the government’s notification, the Mahanagar Gas Limited which retails fuel in Mumbai and nearby areas, had increased the price of CNG by Rs 6 per kilogram and piped natural gas by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre.