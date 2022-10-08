The Indian High Commission in London on Saturday said that it is investigating reports of unauthorised agents illegally asking India-bound travellers to pay fees to get their visas processed.

“High Commission of India emphasises that M/s VFS Global Services is the only authorised Outsourcing Service Provider for India-related passport/visa/and consular services in the U.K.,” it said.

The advisory comes at a time when British travellers booked to fly to India have been complaining about the lack of visa slots, PTI reported. The Indian High Commission on Friday had alerted travellers about the scams about visas.

On Sunday, the High Commission dismissed the reports that there has been a sudden change in visa application rules.

“As per established procedure, individual visa applicants are, and have always been required to submit visa applications at the VFS Centres in person… It is reiterated that there is NO change in the visa application process for individual visa applicants,” the statement reads.

British citizens can no longer access the online tourist e-visa option when travelling to India. It has caused long queues of tourists at the VFS centre.

According to consular officials, the lack of processing dates was caused by travel agents block-booking slots and making it harder for individual applicants to get a visa appointment, PTI reported.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that he will resolve this issue immediately, PTI reported.