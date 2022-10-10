The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the bail granted to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case, reported Bar and Bench.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the Nationalist Congress Party leader. The High Court, however, had stayed its order till October 13 to allow the central agency to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the appeal in the top court after which a bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat agreed to list the matter for hearing on October 11, reported the Hindustan Times.

However, Deshmukh will remain in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison, as the Central Bureau of Investigation’s corruption case against him is yet to reach a verdict.

The politician was taken into custody in November after the Enforcement Directorate had booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The central agency began an investigation against the Nationalist Congress Party leader after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused him of coercing police officers to extort money from the owners of bars and restaurants in the city.

While Deshmukh denied the allegations against him, he had resigned from the Maharashtra Cabinet on April 5, 2021, after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against him.

Deshmukh had sought bail in the case in March. On September 26, the Supreme Court had told the High Court to decide on Deshmukh’s bail plea by the end of the week. Two days later, the Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Mumbai that it obtained sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute Deshmukh in the case.