A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. IMF cuts India’s 2022-’23 growth forecast to 6.8% from earlier estimate of 7.4%: The financial institution cited Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation as the reasons behinds its revision.
  2. UU Lalit recommends DY Chandrachud as the next chief justice of India: If the Centre accepts his proposal, Chandrachud will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024.
  3. Two missing women killed in suspected human sacrifice ritual in Kerala: Three persons, including a couple, have been taken into custody, the police said.
  4. Supreme Court upholds bail for ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: The Nationalist Congress Party leader remains in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on account of a related case by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him.
  5. BJP MLA sentenced to two years in prison in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case: Legislator Vikram Saini, however, was granted bail soon after the verdict.
  6. Election Commission assigns two swords and shield symbol to Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena: The poll body had allotted the ‘flaming torch’ symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Monday.
  7. Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated at ancestral village in Etawah district: The Samajwadi Party founder died at the age of 82 on October 10.
  8. Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremists’ organisations: In March, Meta was found guilty of ‘extremist activity’ in Russia by a court in Moscow.
  9. Will pursue litigation seeking additional funds for victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Centre tells Supreme Court: In 2010, the Centre had filed a curative petition seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore from the successors of the Union Carbide Corporation.
  10. Former Delhi minister appears before police amid row over him attending conversion event: Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused him of inciting hatred between Hindus and Buddhists.