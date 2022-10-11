The big news: IMF slashes India’s growth forecast by 0.6% from July figure, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UU Lalit recommended DY Chandrachud as next chief justice of India and two Kerala women killed in suspected human sacrifice ritual.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- IMF cuts India’s 2022-’23 growth forecast to 6.8% from earlier estimate of 7.4%: The financial institution cited Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation as the reasons behinds its revision.
- UU Lalit recommends DY Chandrachud as the next chief justice of India: If the Centre accepts his proposal, Chandrachud will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024.
- Two missing women killed in suspected human sacrifice ritual in Kerala: Three persons, including a couple, have been taken into custody, the police said.
- Supreme Court upholds bail for ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: The Nationalist Congress Party leader remains in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on account of a related case by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him.
- BJP MLA sentenced to two years in prison in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case: Legislator Vikram Saini, however, was granted bail soon after the verdict.
- Election Commission assigns two swords and shield symbol to Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena: The poll body had allotted the ‘flaming torch’ symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction on Monday.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated at ancestral village in Etawah district: The Samajwadi Party founder died at the age of 82 on October 10.
- Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremists’ organisations: In March, Meta was found guilty of ‘extremist activity’ in Russia by a court in Moscow.
- Will pursue litigation seeking additional funds for victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Centre tells Supreme Court: In 2010, the Centre had filed a curative petition seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore from the successors of the Union Carbide Corporation.
- Former Delhi minister appears before police amid row over him attending conversion event: Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused him of inciting hatred between Hindus and Buddhists.