A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Police suspect cannibalism took place in Kerala Human Sacrifice case, court sends 3 accused to judicial custody: The police said the man who allegedly lured the victims used Facebook to find those who were facing financial difficulties.
  2. Retail inflation increases to 7.41% from 7% in August: For nine months now, the prise rise indicator has remained above the upper limit mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.
  3. Centre approves one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to three state-owned oil companies: The grant will be given to Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
  4. Centre says deported anthropologist Filippo Osella was in ‘highest category of blacklisting’: Osella was asked to return to the United Kingdom from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in March.
  5. No citizen will be prosecuted under scrapped Section 66A of IT Act, directs Supreme Court: The section gave the government power to arrest and imprison an individual for ‘offensive and menacing’ online posts.
  6. Supreme Court says it will examine demonetisation exercise, seeks affidavit from Centre, RBI: A five-judge bench said said while it is aware of the ‘lakshman rekha’, it will still have to undertake a review of the decision-making process.
  7. Human rights body files case against Assam Police for allegedly torturing 10 youths: Gyandip Borgohain, a tourism entrepreneur, has alleged that he and his staff were beaten and sexually assaulted at a police station.
  8. India’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to be 84%, says International Monetary Fund: The ratio indicates a country’s ability to pay its dues.
  9. Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power, says UN watchdog: The plant is currently running on backup diesel generators, it said.
  10. Calcutta High Court orders SIT probe into communal violence in parts of the city: The court observed that central force deployment is not required, since the state government has claimed that the present situation is peaceful.