The big news: Supreme Court delivers split verdict in Hijab Case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three accused sent to police custody in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case and Rana Ayyub said ED chargesheet just another attempt to stop her work.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- On Karnataka hijab ban, Supreme Court delivers split verdict: ‘Is right to wear hijab too much to ask in a democracy?’ Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia asked while delivering judgement.
- Three accused remanded to police custody for 12 days in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’ case: The police have formed a Special Investigation Team after details emerged that two missing women were brutally tortured before they were killed.
- Journalist Rana Ayyub says ED chargesheet just another desperate attempt to threaten her: The central agency’s case is based on an FIR alleging that the journalist acquired funds in the name of charity through fundraiser campaigns.
- Uddhav Thackeray alleges bias by EC in allotment of symbol, name to Eknath Shinde-led faction: The Election Commission had asked the two groups of the Shiv Sena to choose new party names and symbols ahead of bye-polls in Andheri.
- Pakistan has no right to comment on India’s internal affairs, says MoS Meenakshi Lekhi: Her statement came after Pakistani Prime Minister accused Delhi of denying Jammu and Kashmir residents the right of self-determination.
- Zero-click spywares like Pegasus threat to reporters, sources, says Committee to Protect Journalists: Several journalists told the non-profit that they are concerned about their personal safety, along with their friends and family.
- Mob allegedly vandalises mosque in Gurugram, threatens to expel Muslims from village:Police have booked three men for criminal intimidation, hurting religious feelings and rioting. No arrests made so far.
- Former Delhi minister who attended conversion event says he has formally embraced Buddhism: Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused him of inciting hatred between Hindus and Buddhists.
- Woman’s attire not licence to molest her, says Kerala High Court as it expunges sessions court’s remarks: A Kozhikode judge had said that the law about outraging a woman’s modesty does not apply if she was wearing a “sexually provocative dress”.
- AAP Gujarat chief briefly detained after party workers allegedly create ruckus outside NCW office: Gopal Italia was summoned by the National Commission for Women for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video.