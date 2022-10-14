A juvenile suspect was arrested after five persons were shot dead in North Carolina of the United States on Thursday, reported Reuters. The shooting took place in Raleigh city at 5 pm local time leading to a manhunt that shut down parts of city.

One of the persons killed in the shooting was an off-duty police officer, reported AFP. Two injured persons, including another police officer, had to be hospitalised, according to the Associated Press.

Following the incident, the Raleigh police department had asked residents to remain indoors as multiple law enforcement agencies were on the look out for the shooter. The shooter has been identified as a “white male juvenile,” who was taken into custody later on Thursday, Raleigh Police said.

The suspect is now in custody. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin expressed her anguish on gun violence, reported Reuters.

“We must do more, we must stop this mindless violence in America,” Baldwin said. “We must address gun violence. We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper expressed his grief and called it a terror attack, reported AP. “Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep,” Cooper said. “The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are thankful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

This was the 25th incident of mass killing in the United States in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, reported AP.