The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at 25 locations in Delhi as part of their money laundering investigation into the alleged irregularities in the now-withdrawn excise policy, PTI reported.

The raids are being carried out at the premises of private entities linked to liquor dealerships and distributors.

This is the fourth round of raids by the central agency in the case since September 6. Last, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad on October 7.

The Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case is based on an inquiry conducted into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation in August. The CBI has booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the new liquor policy. On August 30, the CBI had also raided premises linked to Sisodia and other accused persons.

Under the new policy, which was implemented in Delhi on November 17, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew the policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the CBI.

On September 1, Delhi reverted to its old liquor policy, under which only state-run stores are allowed to operate.

The allegations have led to a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP has accused Sisodia and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders of benefiting from the policy in cahoots with private liquor sellers. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP is misusing central agencies to destabilise its government in Delhi.