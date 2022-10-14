The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday opposed the bail plea filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case, reported Bar and Bench.

The 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in November by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. The Bombay High Court on October 4 granted bail to Deshmukh. However, he continues to remain in jail in a related case filed by the CBI.

During Friday’s hearing, the central agency told the Special CBI Judge SH Gwalani in Mumbai court that if Deshmukh is released on bail, he may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses, reported Bar and Bench.

The CBI had filed a first information report against the politician under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on April 24, 2021. The case is based on former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh’s accusation that Deshmukh extorted money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai in March last year.

On September 28, the Maharashtra government had granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Deshmukh. The development came soon after the High Court had reserved its order on his bail plea after the Supreme Court had directed to expedite the matter.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had upheld High Court’s bail order to Deshmukh on grounds of his age and medical ailments.

Deshmukh was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for coronary angiography – a procedure used to check if there is any restriction in blood flow going to the heart, PTI reported.