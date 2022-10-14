A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Himachal Pradesh to vote for Assembly elections on November 12, results on December 8: The Election Commission has not announced the dates for the Gujarat assembly election.
  2. Varanasi court refuses carbon dating of ‘shivling’ found in Gyanvapi mosque complex: Carbon dating is a scientific method used to determine the age of an archaeological object.
  3. Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba acquitted by Bombay High Court in Maoist links case: The court has ordered his immediate release from Nagpur Central Jail where he was lodged after being sentenced for life in 2017.
  4. Ekta Kapoor is ‘polluting the minds of the young generation’, says Supreme Court: The producer has approached the court challenging the arrest warrants issued for her over the web series ‘XXX’.
  5. Electoral bonds scheme is absolutely transparent mode of political funding, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Supreme Court said it would examine on December 6 whether the pleas challenging laws permitting this method of funding should be referred to a larger bench.
  6. Family of Indian student stabbed 11 times in Australia alleges racist attack: One person has been arrested in connection with the attack on Shubham Garg, who is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering in Sydney.
  7. Karnataka Lingayat seer booked under POCSO Act again after more girls accuse him of sexual assault: Two minors, aged 12 and 14 years, have accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of assaulting them repeatedly during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.
  8. Wholesale inflation comes down to 10.7% in September from August’s 12.41%: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits since April last year.
  9. Seat belts mandatory for all car passengers in Mumbai from November 1, say traffic police: A statement enforcing the use of rear seatbelts came after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of Tata Sons, died in an accident last month.
  10. Former AAP leader, others planned to kill Hindus, says court as it frames charges in 2020 Delhi riots case: Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, his brother Shah Alam and five others face rioting and murder charges, among others.