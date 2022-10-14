The big news: Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls to take place on November 12, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Varanasi court refused carbon dating of ‘shivling’ mosque inside Gyanvapi mosque, and Bombay High Court acquitted GN Saibaba.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Himachal Pradesh to vote for Assembly elections on November 12, results on December 8: The Election Commission has not announced the dates for the Gujarat assembly election.
- Varanasi court refuses carbon dating of ‘shivling’ found in Gyanvapi mosque complex: Carbon dating is a scientific method used to determine the age of an archaeological object.
- Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba acquitted by Bombay High Court in Maoist links case: The court has ordered his immediate release from Nagpur Central Jail where he was lodged after being sentenced for life in 2017.
- Ekta Kapoor is ‘polluting the minds of the young generation’, says Supreme Court: The producer has approached the court challenging the arrest warrants issued for her over the web series ‘XXX’.
- Electoral bonds scheme is absolutely transparent mode of political funding, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Supreme Court said it would examine on December 6 whether the pleas challenging laws permitting this method of funding should be referred to a larger bench.
- Family of Indian student stabbed 11 times in Australia alleges racist attack: One person has been arrested in connection with the attack on Shubham Garg, who is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering in Sydney.
- Karnataka Lingayat seer booked under POCSO Act again after more girls accuse him of sexual assault: Two minors, aged 12 and 14 years, have accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of assaulting them repeatedly during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.
- Wholesale inflation comes down to 10.7% in September from August’s 12.41%: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has remained in double digits since April last year.
- Seat belts mandatory for all car passengers in Mumbai from November 1, say traffic police: A statement enforcing the use of rear seatbelts came after Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of Tata Sons, died in an accident last month.
- Former AAP leader, others planned to kill Hindus, says court as it frames charges in 2020 Delhi riots case: Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, his brother Shah Alam and five others face rioting and murder charges, among others.