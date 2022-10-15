The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of raping a minor girl on the condition that he should marry her and accept her child as his daughter, reported Live Law on Friday.

In the order dated October 10, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh noted that the father of the girl, who is an adult now, had no objection if the man was released on bail, given that he married his daughter and got the marriage registered.

The accused person, a resident of Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was booked for kidnapping and raping the girl as well as under provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences, or Pocso, Act, reported The Hindu.

The girl was raped in March when she was 17 years old, according to the first information report.

At the hearing of the case, the lawyer of the accused man told the court that his client was willing to marry the girl as they were in love. He added that the two had eloped to marry.

“Considering the fact that the minor victim has already delivered a child from the accused who has been in jail since April this year and the victim and her father too had not opposed his release, without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case, I find it to be a fit case for granting bail,” the judge ordered.

The verdict said that the man has to marry the woman within 15 days and get the marriage registered in a month.