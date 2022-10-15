Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in justice is one of the major challenges in India.

“Sensitive justice system is an essential requirement for a capable nation and a harmonious society,” said Modi, while addressing the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries.

He added, “That is why , I raised the issue of undertrials in the joint meeting of the Chief Justices of the High Court. State governments should also work with a humane approach regarding undertrial prisoners, so that our judicial system moves forward with a human ideal.”

The Prime Minister also said that systems like alternative dispute resolution and lok adalats have helped reduce the burden on courts. Modi said that such alternative methods can be promoted at the state level.

Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. https://t.co/sWk3fhHIIm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

The Prime Minister also talked about simplification of legal language to make understanding laws easier for common persons. “Obscurity of law creates complexity, if the law is comprehensible to the common man, it will have a different impact,” he said. “Therefore, while framing a law, our focus should be such that even the poor could understand the new law.”

Modi also said that he has been raising the issue of using local languages in the legal system. “The country is making many big efforts in this direction,” Modi said. “We will need the support of logistics and infrastructure for the legal language not to become a hurdle for citizens, and for every state to work in this direction.”

He also said that there is a need to create a legal academic system in local languages for the youth.