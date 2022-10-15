A look at the top headlines of the day:

India ranks 107th out of 121 countries in Global Hunger Index 2022: Centre alleged that the report is an ‘erroneous’ measure of hunger that suffers from ‘serious methodological issues’. Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by suspected militants in Shopian district: Kashmir Freedom Fighters, a militant outfit, has claimed the responsibility, the police have alleged. GN Saibaba to remain in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC acquittal order in Maoists link case: The Maharashtra government had challenged the judgement by Bombay High Court releasing Saibaba who was sentenced to life in 2017. Clash with NATO troops would result in global catastrophe, says Vladimir Putin: The Russian president added that he is willing to hold peace talks but it would require international mediation if Ukraine wanted to take part. Climate activists throw soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s painting ‘Sunflowers’ in London: The activists belong to Just Stop Oil group which wants the British government to stop setting up new oil and gas projects. Turkey mine blast kills 40 persons, search on for missing miner: The explosion took place on Friday when 110 persons were working in the mine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says delay in justice is major challenge for India: Systems like alternative dispute resolution and lok adalats can reduce the burden on courts, he added. Uttar Pradesh Police book former Bahujan Samaj Party MLC Haji Iqbal’s sons for gangrape: Last month, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information on Haji Iqbal, who has been absconding since August. Allahabad High Court gives bail to man accused of raping minor on condition that he marries her: The father of the girl, who is an adult now, said he had no objection if the man was released on bail on the condition of marriage. Supreme Court dismisses plea by WhatsApp to stay inquiry into its new privacy policy: The court said that the investigation by the Competition Commission of India cannot be stopped as it is an independent body.