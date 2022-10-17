The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in a liquor policy introduced by his government, PTI reported.

Sisodia was asked by the agency to appear before at its headquarters in Delhi at 11 am.

“After completing the necessary formalities, he was subjected to questioning about the Delhi government’s excise policy, his relations with other accused named in the FIR [first information report] and documents recovered during searches in the case,” an unidentified official told PTI.

Besides Sisodia, the CBI is also questioning Raghava Reddy, the son of Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case.

The CBI had booked Sisodia and 14 other persons on charges of irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy on August 17. On August 30, the agency had also raided premises linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader and other accused persons.

Sisodia claims that the first information report registered against him in the case was fake. He has also alleged that the BJP had offered to close all cases against him if he joins the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed Sisodia will be arrested to put roadblocks in the party’s electoral campaign in Gujarat.

On Monday, before arriving at the headquarters of the central investigating agency, Sisodia went to his party office, from where he proceeded to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Delhi’s Rajghat.

“They want to arrest me by registering a fake case against me,” Sisodia wrote in a tweet. “I had to go to Gujarat for election campaigning in the coming days. These people [BJP] are losing in Gujarat badly. Their aim is to stop me from campaigning there.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 outside Sisodia’s house, reported The Indian Express.

The new liquor policy

The new liquor policy, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, came into effect in November. Under it, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were private shops.

However, it was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on July 30 after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into the new policy’s formulation and implementation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In the FIR, the central agency has alleged that the Delhi deputy chief minister and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the excise policy without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.

Based on its findings, the CBI has arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker as well as former chief executive officer of event management company Only Much Louder. It has also arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, whose partner Arun Pillai has been named as an accused in the FIR.