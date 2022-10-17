Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew his petition in the Supreme Court challenging the transfer of his bail plea in a money-laundering case to a new judge, reported Live Law.

Jain’s counsel Vivek Jain withdrew the matter so as that the bail petition, which will be heard on Tuesday, can be pursues expeditiously.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Delhi government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017. The complaint had accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

On September 23, a Delhi sessions court had replaced Judge Gitanjali Goel, who was previously hearing the case against Jain, with Special Judge Vikas Dhull on September 23 on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

While hearing bail pleas of the Aam Aadmi Party leader and two of his alleged aides, Goel had rebuked the Enforcement Directorate about its investigation in the case.

Goel had asked why the Enforcement Directorate went beyond the CBI’s case to look into alleged proceeds of crime that are not mentioned in the chargesheet. She had also sought to know what exactly the crime in the case was, observing that the companies allegedly cheated by Jain were also named as accused entities.

Following Goel’s transfer, Jain had moved the Delhi High Court, which dismissed his plea saying that the principal district and sessions judge had considered all facts while transferring the case and that the order did not need any interference.

Jain had then moved the Supreme Court, which on October 11, issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Jain’s petition, reported Live Law.