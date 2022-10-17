A look at the top headlines of the day:

Centre approved release of Bilkis Bano case convicts for good behaviour, Gujarat government tells SC: In an affidavit, the state government added the 11 men were freed as they had been in jail for 14 years.

DY Chandrachud appointed as next chief justice of India: He will take charge on November 9, the law minister said.

Manish Sisodia alleges he was pressured to quit AAP during CBI questioning in Delhi excise policy case: The Central Bureau of Investigation, however, said that the deputy chief minister was interrogated in a professional and legal manner. Polling for next Congress chief ends as 9,500 delegates vote: Whoever wins the election will replace the longest-serving party president, Sonia Gandhi.

Centre suspends IAS officer Jitendra Narain after he is accused of raping 21-year-old in Port Blair: The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him when he was serving as chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with another bureaucrat.

Centre cannot issue general orders to block social media accounts, Twitter tells Karnataka HC: The micro-blogging platform argued that directions under the IT Act can only be issued if it is in line with the six grounds mentioned in the law.

Kerala governor threatens to remove ministers if their statements lower dignity of his office: But Arif Mohammed Khan does not have unilateral power to dismiss them from the state Cabinet, according to legal experts.

Bombay HC rejects activist Jyoti Jagtap’s bail petition in Bhima Koregaon case: A bench comprising Justices Ajay Gadkari and Milind Jadhav observed that the case filed against her by the National Investigation Agency was prima facie true.

Satyendar Jain withdraws plea in Supreme Court challenging transfer of judge hearing bail petition: The judge was replaced on Enforcement Directorate’s plea after she rebuked the agency for its investigation against the AAP leader in a money-laundering case.

New British finance minister scraps nearly all of Liz Truss’ tax cut plans: Reversing them are estimated to be worth around Rs 2.99 lakh crore a year.

