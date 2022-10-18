A one-year-old baby died on Tuesday after he was mauled by a stray dog at a residential complex in Noida, reported The Indian Express.

The child was attacked inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm on Monday, representative of the residents group Dharam Vir Yadav told PTI. The parents of the child are daily wage labourers who were working constructing a road inside the residential complex when the attack took place, reported The Times of India.

The parents kept the child nearby while they were working,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma told PTI. “The society’s gate was open at the time. A stray dog came in from outside and attacked the boy, causing severe injuries.”

The child was taken to hospital where he died early Tuesday morning.

The Noida Police said that no complaint was registered in the matter since the attack was by a stray dog, reported The Indian Express. However, the police have said that the concerned departments will be alerted to take precautionary action in the area.

Meanwhile residents of the Lotus Boulevard society protested against Noida Authority for no action against stray dogs that continue to threaten their safety, reported NDTV.

Following a series of attacks on humans, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation on Monday had banned residents from keeping dog breeds pitbull, rottweiler and dogo argentino as pets.

The order came after an 11-year-old girl was injured in Ghaziabad’s Civitech Society on October 12 after being attacked by a pitbull dog, The Times of India reported. In September, a 10-year-old boy got 150 stitches on his mouth and nose after being attacked by a pitbull.