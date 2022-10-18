A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘The Wire’ announces internal review of articles related to Meta: The news website reported that the social media company gave special privileges to BJP leader Amit Malviya when it came to having posts removed. Umar Khalid denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: A Delhi High Court bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said it found no merit in the plea filed by the activist. Centre hikes minimum support price for all rabi crops: The MSP for lentils was increased the most at Rs 6,000 per quintal from Rs 5,500 per quintal. Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution against ‘Hindi imposition’ by Centre: The resolution said the recent recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are ‘against the state languages including Tamil’. Roger Binny succeeds Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President, Jay Shah continues as Secretary: Roger Binny was part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian squad. Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo stopped from flying to receive Pulitzer Prize in New York: Mattoo said she was barred from travelling by the immigration officials at the Delhi airport despite having a valid visa and ticket. Inquiry panel finds aide Sasikala, others ‘at fault’ for Jayalalithaa’s death: The commission was set up in 2017 after state ministers made contradictory claims about access to the former Tamil Nadu CM when she was hospitalised. Cannot direct Parliament to frame law on Uniform Civil Code, Centre tells Supreme Court: The power to make law is exclusively that of the legislature, the government said in its affidavit. Panel recommends action against police officials, collector for firing on anti-Sterlite protestors: Thirteen persons were killed and hundreds were injured during an environmental protest in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi in 2018. Union minister defends Centre’s approval to release Bilkis Bano case convicts, says done as per law: On Monday, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that the men were freed from jail as they had served 14 years and their behaviour was good.