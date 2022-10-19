The Centre has approved the final draft of the delimitation process to alter the boundaries of wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

“… the Central Government, after careful consideration of all aspects, hereby determines the extent of each of the 250 wards as comprised within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi…,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs notification on Monday.

A delimitation exercise refers to demarcating boundaries of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies as well as civic wards.

Monday’s development will pave way for municipal elections in the national capital, which would be the first since the three corporations were merged.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation were merged in May. After the merger, there were 272 seats in the civic body. However, the total number of seats cannot be more than 250 and so a delimitation exercise was necessitated.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had objected to Delhi Delimitation Commission’s deaft report and alleged that the exercise was politically motivated.

In Monday’s notification, the Centre, however, said that it has examined all suggestions and objections about the delimitation exercise.

“The Draft Delimitation Order for wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been amended wherever required, feasible and justified on reasonable grounds,” it said.