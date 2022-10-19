Soon after the counting for of votes for the Congress presidential elections started on Wednesday morning, the Shashi Tharoor camp demanded that all ballots from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid, alleging “serious irregularities” in polling in the state, ANI reported.

Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram and former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge faced off in the election was held on October 17. The results of the voting are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The winner will replace the longest-serving Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

In a letter to the Congress’ Central Election Authority on Wednesday morning, Tharoor’s Chief Election Agent Salman Soz alleged multiple irregularities like the use of unofficial seals for ballot boxes and presence of unauthorised persons at polling booths in Uttar Pradesh.

Soz also wrote that the Tharoor camp suspects a “voter fraud” in Lucknow as votes of delegates not present in the city on the day of polling have been cast. Besides, Soz complained that polling agents in Uttar Pradesh had not been given a summary sheet of voting as had been mandated in the procedure.

Election agent to Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor writes letter to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry, alleging "extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP" & demands "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid". pic.twitter.com/ZEAZVsJAVF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Nearly 9,500 out of the 9,900 party delegates eligible to vote had cast their ballots on the polling day, Congress Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry had said on Monday.

This was the first time in over 24 years that no member of the Gandhi family contested for the Congress’ top post. The last such occasion was in 1997, when Sitaram Kesri had emerged victorious against Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot.