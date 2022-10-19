Two men from a Scheduled Caste community were allegedly tonsured and paraded around a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at the Daboha village which falls within the jurisdiction of the Bhind Dehat police station.

Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that a month and a half ago, a dispute had taken place between three village residents, Ramvir Shakya, Santosh Shakya and Dharmendra Shakya and a man named Dilip Sharma, according to ANI. During the clash, Sharma sustained head injuries. Ramvir, Santosh and Dharmendra later reportedly fled the village.

The police said that recently, a person from the Shakya community named Hariram made a proposal to village authorities on behalf of the three men to settle the dispute. After this, a panchayat was reportedly organised in the village. It ordered the three men to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for the cost of Sharma’s treatment.

Subsequently, Santosh and Dharmendra were tonsured and they were paraded around the village with shoe garlands around their necks.

The police filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to assault, criminal intimidation, obscene act in a public place and illegal confinement, as also under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police have also arrested Dilip Sharma and his father.