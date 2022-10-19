The big news: Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief after over two decades, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India asks citizens to urgently leave Ukraine as Putin escalates war, and the rupee plunged below 83-mark for first time against US dollar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Congress will fight against fascist forces, says Mallikarjun Kharge after winning presidential poll: He secured 7,897 out of the 9,385 votes polled, while his rival Shashi Tharoor got 1,072 votes.
- India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine amid ‘deteriorating security situation’: The advisory came hours after Russia imposed martial law in four Ukrainian regions it had annexed last month.
- Rupee falls below 83-mark for first time against US dollar: The currency dropped 69 paise during the intra-day trade to close at 83.01.
- ShareChat asks ‘The Wire’ to remove article linking it to purported app that spread hate, fake news: In January, the news website had claimed that BJP functionaries used the social media platform to test an application called Tek Fog.
- Political parties demand probe into killing of suspected hybrid militant in Jammu an Kashmir’s Shopian: Imran Bashir Ganaie, arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of two labourers, died on Wednesday in firing by another militant, the police claimed.
- Delhi woman allegedly gangraped and assaulted in Ghaziabad, four arrested: The Delhi Commission for Women said the woman was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts.
- Several irregularities in inquiry of drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, NCB report says: A Special Investigation Team has flagged ‘departmental and vigilance issues’ against seven to eight officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau.
- BJP releases list of 62 candidates for Himachal Pradesh polls: Chief Minister Jairam Thakur filed his nomination for the Seraj constituency of Mandi district.
- ‘Define good behaviour,’ Mahua Moitra asks Modi, Amit Shah on release of Bilkis Bano convicts: The Trinamool Congress leader is one of the petitioners who has challenged the remission of life-term sentences of the 11 men.
- UGC seeks report from GD Goenka University on clashes between Indian and Nigerian students: Both the sides had an argument over replacing players during a football match.