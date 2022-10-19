A look at the top headlines of the day:

Congress will fight against fascist forces, says Mallikarjun Kharge after winning presidential poll: He secured 7,897 out of the 9,385 votes polled, while his rival Shashi Tharoor got 1,072 votes.

India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine amid ‘deteriorating security situation’: The advisory came hours after Russia imposed martial law in four Ukrainian regions it had annexed last month. Rupee falls below 83-mark for first time against US dollar: The currency dropped 69 paise during the intra-day trade to close at 83.01. ShareChat asks ‘The Wire’ to remove article linking it to purported app that spread hate, fake news: In January, the news website had claimed that BJP functionaries used the social media platform to test an application called Tek Fog.

Political parties demand probe into killing of suspected hybrid militant in Jammu an Kashmir’s Shopian: Imran Bashir Ganaie, arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of two labourers, died on Wednesday in firing by another militant, the police claimed.

Delhi woman allegedly gangraped and assaulted in Ghaziabad, four arrested: The Delhi Commission for Women said the woman was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts.

Several irregularities in inquiry of drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, NCB report says: A Special Investigation Team has flagged ‘departmental and vigilance issues’ against seven to eight officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

BJP releases list of 62 candidates for Himachal Pradesh polls: Chief Minister Jairam Thakur filed his nomination for the Seraj constituency of Mandi district.

‘Define good behaviour,’ Mahua Moitra asks Modi, Amit Shah on release of Bilkis Bano convicts: The Trinamool Congress leader is one of the petitioners who has challenged the remission of life-term sentences of the 11 men.

UGC seeks report from GD Goenka University on clashes between Indian and Nigerian students: Both the sides had an argument over replacing players during a football match.

