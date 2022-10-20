British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday amid criticism of her handling of the country’s economy and a rebellion within her own party about her authority.

In a brief address to the media, Truss said she will continue as prime minister till her successor is chosen, adding that a new leader of her Conservative Party will be elected within a week.

Truss remained in office for only 45 days after taking over from Boris Johnson who had resigned following his involvement in the partygate scandal. More than 50 of Johnson’s ministers had resigned from his Cabinet within two days as the controversy over him attending parties during the coronavirus lockdown snowballed into a crisis within the Conservative Party.

On Thursday, Truss said that her appointment as prime minister came at a time of “great economic and international instability”.

“I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King [Charles III] to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party"



UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resignshttps://t.co/O5kO1WJ4tY pic.twitter.com/Gq6FtOGNIP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 20, 2022

The United Kingdom is currently facing an economic crisis, with many citizens struggling to cope with rising costs of living, inflation, and increasing power bills.

On September 26, Truss had announced a programme of tax cuts and investment incentives in a bid to boost the United Kingdom’s economy. The decision had led to a loss of investor confidence as the bond market faced a setback and borrowing costs surged.

Truss, who took over as prime minister on September 6, was even urged to resign from her post by members of her own Conservative party, CNBC reported.