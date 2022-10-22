Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to form a high-level committee to investigate the alleged abduction and gangrape of a 38-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

Her statement comes a day after the Ghaziabad Police said that the woman’s claims that she had been gangraped and assaulted by five men in the Uttar Pradesh city were fabricated in order to frame rivals in a property dispute.

On Tuesday, the woman had filed a complaint alleging that she had been gangraped after being dragged into a car by five men in Ghaziabad while she was on her home to Delhi. On Wednesday, the police had arrested four persons, who they had said were involved in a property dispute with the woman’s family.

In her letter to Adityanath, Maliwal on Saturday said that the commission had seen the 38-year-old woman’s medico-legal records. It was clear that she was tied with a rope, bitten and had abrasions on her thighs and neck, Maliwal added.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद केस में UP CM को पत्र भेजा है। मामले की जाँच हाई लेवल कमिटी से करवाने की माँग की है। UP पुलिस का दावा है की केस फ़र्ज़ी है। कमिटी द्वारा अगर ये सच पाया जाता है तो लड़की पे सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/zWCHEpqtIO — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 22, 2022

An iron rod measuring 5cm-6cm was also removed from her vagina, the woman panel’s chief said in her letter.

She added that if the allegations about the woman fabricating the story are true – as claimed by the police – then they must book her under Indian Penal Code Section 182 (false information).

“Needless to say, this is very serious, shocking and deeply upsetting on several levels…,” she said in her letter. “It must be examined as to who inflicted injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance in her private part, which was removed by GTB hospital [as mentioned in the MLC report].”

She pressed for a high-level panel so that the “truth can come out”.