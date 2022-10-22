A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Chinese President Xi Jinping set to serve for a third term: The Communist Party amended its Constitution to give more power to Xi. It also opposed Taiwan’s independence.
  2. Twenty-six-year-old software engineer allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand: Twelve men have been detained for interrogation.
  3. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail extended till November 10 in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate has been asked to file a charge sheet.
  4. Court cuts rape convict’s life sentence to 20 years in jail for sparing child’s life: The Madhya Pradesh High Court also rebuked the police for not producing the minor’s chemical analysis report.
  5. Delhi women’s panel asks Adityanath for a high-level inquiry into Ghaziabad alleged gangrape case: The police have claimed that the complainant fabricated the story to frame some men whom she had a dispute with.
  6. 15 killed, over 35 injured as bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district: Most of those onboard the bus were labourers who were going to their homes in Uttar Pradesh for Diwali, witnesses said.
  7. 10 arrested for allegedly selling fake blood platelets in Prayagraj: The arrests were made a day after a hospital in the district was seized for putting a dengue patient on a sweet lime juice drip instead of platelets.
  8. Technical fault could have caused chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh, says Army: The search operation concluded on Saturday, after the body of the fifth soldier was found.
  9. Jammu and Kashmir adds 15 classes to social caste list: Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees and Jats are a few of the communities that will now be able to avail government benefits.
  10. Eknath Shinde restores general consent to CBI to investigate cases in Maharashtra: The central agency will not require the state government’s permission to initiate inquiries on a case-by-case basis.