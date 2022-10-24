A court in Pune issued a notice asking women lawyers not to arrange their hair in courtrooms, saying that it disturbs proceedings, Bar and Bench reported on Monday.

The notice was issued on October 20. Unidentified sources told the news website that it was withdrawn on October 22 after it attracted criticism on social media.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising had shared the notice, issued by the Pune District Court, on Twitter on Sunday.

“It is repeatedly noticed that women advocates are arranging their hair in open court which is disturbing functioning of the court,” the notice read. “Hence, women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such act.”

The notice was signed by the registrar of the Pune District Court.

Wow now look ! Who is distracted by women advocates and why ! — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) October 23, 2022

The notice was purportedly issued to maintain the decorum of the court without any intention to insult or hurt any sentiments, an unidentified official said, Bar and Bench reported. The court said that it has been interpreted in a wrong way.