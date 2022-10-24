Cyclone Sitrang is most likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore will be the most affected in West Bengal. Sundarbans forest, which is situated in the South 24 Parganas district and borders Bangladesh as well, will be impacted heavily by the storm.

The forecast also warns of isolated heavy rainfall over the Vadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha on Monday.

The maximum sustained surface wind speed of the cyclone is likely to be 90-100 kilometres per hour on Monday, said the meteorological department.

Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director general of the regional meteorological centre in Kolkata, said that the breach of kutcha embankments, owing to the storm surge accompanied by high tide on the new moon, may lead to seawater inundation of low-lying areas, Mint reported.

CS SITRANG lay centered at 1130IST of today near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km SSE of Sagar Island, likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early hours. pic.twitter.com/VmPfpJkzzB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2022

Mizoram and Tripura will witness strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, the bulletin said. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur are likely to receive heavy rainfall till Wednesday.