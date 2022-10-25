The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Assam have demanded that the Miya Museum, which is dedicated to Muslim heritage in the state, immediately shut down, reported The Hindu.

The museum was inaugurated at Dapkarbhita in the Lakhipur area of Goalpara district on October 23. It contains antiquated items from the Miya community.

The community comprises marginalised Bengal-origin Muslims of the state who settled in Assam in the late 1890s after they were brought by the British for commercial farming.

BJP MLA from eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan, said that the museum should be “brought down”, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

Former BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev has demanded that the museum be closed down immediately and Assam should be saved from “Bangladeshi Muslims,” reported News18.

The museum was proposed by Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed in 2020. He had requested the state government to set it up at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a centre in Guwahati showcasing the state’s cultural heritage.

The museum would reflect the culture and heritage of the communities living in the char-chaporis (sandbars or river islands), of Assam, he had said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the state’s Health and Education Minister at the time, had said that he would not allow such “distortion” of culture.

“In my understanding, there is no separate identity-and culture in Char Anchal of Assam as most of the people had migrated from Bangladesh,” Sarma had tweeted in 2020. “Obviously, in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, which is the epitome of Assamese culture, we will not allow any distortion.”