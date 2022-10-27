A look at the top headlines of the day:

Amit Malviya says he will sue ‘The Wire’: The news website had claimed in an article, which has since been retracted, that the BJP leader holds privileges to get posts removed from Instagram. Earlier on Thursday, The Wire had apologised for publishing a series of articles on Meta, the parent company of Instagram. BCCI announces equal match fee for Indian men and women cricketers: Players will receive Rs 15 lakhs for Tests, Rs 6 lakhs for ODI and Rs 3 lakhs for T20I matches. This comes two weeks after the women’s team won the Asia Cup. To discuss inflation, RBI calls special monetary policy committee meeting on November 3: The price rise indicator has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance level for nine straight months till September. Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan jailed for three years in 2019 hate speech case: The complaint was filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Akash Saxena, who alleged that Khan was trying to incite violence between Hindus and Muslims. Rajasthan gets human rights body notice over media report about auction of girls on stamp paper: An article published on October 25 claimed that girls aged between 8 to 18 are auctioned to settle disputes, particularly involving financial transactions. Supreme Court dismisses Amnesty International plea against ED’s freeze on bank accounts: The dismissal is not a reflection on the merits or demerits of the plea, the Chief Justice UU Lalit said. Centre sends team to take stock of bird flu situation in Kerala: District authorities in Alappuzha have ordered the culling of 20,000 ducks after an outbreak of the disease was confirmed on Wednesday. LG Manoj Sinha blames western media for spreading misinformation about Jammu and Kashmir: Sinha also ruled out holding diplomatic talks with Pakistan to achieve peace in the region. Woman should say before marriage if she does not wish to do household work, says Bombay HC: The court made the comment while quashing an FIR against a man whose wife had accused him of cruelty and harassment. Airbus C-295 for Indian Air Force to be manufactured in Vadodara: This is the first time when a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.