The Supreme Court on Monday said that the banned two-finger test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually-active woman cannot be raped, reported Bar and Bench.

“It is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped merely because she is sexually active,” a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said.

The two-finger test is a practice where the doctor notes the presence or absence of the hymen and the size of the vagina to assess whether girls and women are “virgins” or “habituated to sexual intercourse”, according to the Human Rights Watch organisation. In 2013, the Supreme Court had banned the test, The Hindu reported.

However, despite the ban, the judges said on Monday that such tests were being conducted even today, Live Law reported.

“Evidence of a victim’s sexual history not material to case,” the court said. “The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women.”

The court also said that any person found conducting the test on a woman who claims she has been raped will be guilty of misconduct, reported Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court made the statement while hearing an appeal filed against the Telangana High Court order which overturned the conviction by a trial court in a rape case. The top court restored the conviction of the accused man.