The Gujarat Police on Monday arrested nine persons after a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town, killing 132 people, ANI reported.

Rajkot Range Inspector General Ashok Yadav said on Monday evening that two managers of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge recently, two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards have been arrested for negligence leading to the tragedy.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further,” Yadav added. “We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident.”

Around 500 people were on the bridge over the Machhu River when it collapsed on Sunday evening. The toll rose from 68 on Sunday night to 132 early on Monday. The bridge, built in 1877, snapped four days after it was reopened to the public and seven months after the start of renovation work.

“The bridge collapsed as too many people in the mid-section of the bridge were trying to sway it from one way to the other,” a spokesperson of the Oreva Group has said. However, the company is being accused of multiple lapses, including its alleged failure to get a fitness certificate from the municipality.

“Historically, only 20 to 25 people used to go in batches on the bridge that has always been there,” Municipal Chief Officer Sandeep Singh told India Today. “Because of their [company’s] carelessness, this happened yesterday. A lot of people went in together.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat, will visit Morbi on Tuesday.