The big news: Delhi Police search ‘The Wire’ office, homes of its editors, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Conducting two-finger test on rape complainants is an offence, SC said, and nine persons were arrested in connection to Morbi bridge tragedy.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi Police search ‘The Wire’ office, homes of Siddharth Varadarajan and three other editors: The searches were conducted in relation to a complaint filed by BJP leader Amit Malviya, founding editor of the website MK Venu told Scroll.in.
- Those conducting two-finger test on women who have been raped will be held guilty of misconduct, says SC: The test, which is banned, is used to determine if a woman is habituated to sexual intercourse by checking whether her vaginal opening is narrow or broad.
- Two ticket clerks among nine arrested after 132 persons die in Morbi bridge collapse: Two managers of the company that renovated the bridge recently and three security guards have also been taken into custody.
- Journalist Siddique Kappan denied bail by Lucknow court in money laundering case: He will remain in jail even as the Supreme Court granted him bail last month in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
- Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging first amendment to the Constitution: The amendment deals with reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech and expression.
- Delhi Police cited false disclosure statement to raid my home, seize devices, says Mohammed Zubair: The police had claimed the journalist told them that the laptop and mobile phone used by him to post a tweet for which he was arrested, was at his home in Bengaluru.
- Centre may review sedition law in Winter Session of Parliament, attorney general tells Supreme Court: The court will next hear the case in the second week of January. On May 11, the Supreme Court had put the sedition law in abeyance and requested state governments and the Centre to not file any new cases under the rule till it is re-examined.
- CAA does not affect the rights of Indian citizens, Centre tells Supreme Court: In an affidavit, the Centre said it is a “focused law” that seeks to provide a relaxation, in the nature of an amnesty, to specific communities from specified countries with a clear cut-off date.
- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeats Jair Bolsonaro to stage comeback in Brazil elections: The former factory worker has returned to the presidential post after 20 years.
- Elon Musk disbands Twitter board, becomes ‘sole director’: All board directors were removed on October 27 after Musk took over the company, the social media platform said in a securities filing.