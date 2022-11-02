Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return as the prime minister of Israel on Wednesday evening as a coalition of his party and far-right outfits was poised to go past the majority mark, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

With over 85% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s coalition was well ahead in 65 seats. The majority mark in the 120-member House is 61. The final result is expected to be announced on Friday.

Voting for the election in Israel was held on Tuesday. This was the fifth election in the country in less than four years, according to the Associated Press.

The exit polls had projected Netanyahu’s coalition to win up to 65 seats. The coalition comprises Netanyahu’s Likud party, far-right Religious Zionist Party and ultra-orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.

Netanyahu, who was prime minister for 12 consecutive years, was ousted from his position after a coalition of eight-party came together in 2021. Right-wing leader Naftali Bennett and Centrist Yair Lapid were chosen as prime ministers on a rotational basis.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said that his coalition was on the verge of a big victory.

“I will establish a nationalist government that will see to all Israeli citizens without any exceptions,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

Lapid, on the other hand, told his supporters to wait for the final results. “Until the last envelope is counted, nothing is over and nothing is final,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palestine said that the rise of right-wing parties in Israel shows that there is no scope for peace, reported The Jerusalem Post.

“The results confirm that we have no partner in Israel for peace,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said. “The international community must assume its responsibilities to implement the resolutions of international legitimacy and provide protection for our people from the aggressive Israeli policies after the rise of racist parties to power.”