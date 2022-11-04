Billionaire Elon Musk will begin mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday after giving himself unfettered control over the social media giant, Reuters reported, citing an internal email.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email said. “We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

According to a regulatory filing, Twitter employed more than 7,000 workers at the end of 2021.

The social media platform said it would notify staff about their employment status by email starting Friday morning. Those who will keep their jobs will get an email to their work account, while employees who are being fired will be notified of the next steps via their personal email, the memo said.

In the email, Twitter also said that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended to ensure the safety of each employee, its systems and customer data. “If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” the email added.

In an email sent company wide, Twitter confirms there will be layoffs tomorrow.



Everyone in the company will receive an email about their role by 9am Pacific.



The email says all offices will be temporarily closed and employees who are currently in the office should go home. pic.twitter.com/c3O0eYszZc — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) November 4, 2022

Musk reportedly plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s workforce, just after completing his $44 billion(over Rs 3,36,910 crore) purchase of the social media company on October 27. He also became “sole director” of Twitter, according to documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Musk, who also runs electric carmaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, started off his tenure at the company last week by firing top leadership, including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Legal Affairs and Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde.

At least five other senior Twitter executives, including the chief marketing officer, advertising chief, and the head of product have also left the company after Musk’s takeover.