An Uttar Pradesh court on Friday held Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and four others guilty of violating the model code of conduct during the 2012 Assembly elections, PTI reported.

The first information report was filed against Joshi when she was contesting the elections on a Congress ticket. She was accused of holding a rally in Bajranj Nagar Mohalla even after the deadline for campaigning had passed.

They also allegedly used a large number of vehicles that had loudspeakers, The Indian Express reported.

Joshi is currently the BJP MP from Allahabad.

On Friday, special court judge AK Srivastava immediately ordered the release of convicts on probation for six months, PTI reported. They have to appear before the probation officer within 30 days.

The court also said that if the convicts violated the directive, it would summon them and announce a quantum sentence.