Two months after former Tata Sons Chairperson Cyrus Mistry and his co-passenger Jehangir Pandole died in a road accident, the Maharashtra Police on Friday booked Anahita Pandole for rash driving, PTI reported.

Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were sitting in the back seat when their Mercedes rammed into a road divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai on September 4. Both of them died on the spot.

Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole were severely injured in the accident.

A witness had said that the car had tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side but lost control and crashed into the divider. The police had said that the car was speeding and that Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not wearing any seat belts.

On Friday, the Maharashtra Police said that the accident was a result of rash and negligent driving. An unidentified official said that Anahita Pandole could not make a sound judgement while overtaking as the car was moving at a high speed.

She has been booked under Sections 304A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering lives), 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation.

Anahita Pandole is a gynaecologist at the Breach Candy hospital and has been in the news for filing public interest litigations against illegal hoardings. She is still recovering in the hospital.