The big news: Twitter lays off 50% employees, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kiren Rijiju said he was upset with SC decision to put sedition law in abeyance, and AAP’s Tahir Hussain was charged with attempt to murder.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Twitter lays off 50% employees across world amid $4-million per day losses: The microblogging platform has also said that content moderation was necessary in the light of upcoming US midterm elections.
- Was upset about SC decision to keep sedition law in abeyance, says Kiren Rijiju: The Union law minister said that the court took the decision even after the government said that it was making changes to the provision.
- Court charges AAP leader Tahir Hussain for attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy in Delhi riots case: On Friday, the former councillor was charged in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the violence in February 2020.
- China names bridges along Tibet-Xinjiang highway after soldiers who died in Galwan Valley clash: Parts of these bridges run through disputed territory. The routes were named to commemorate the soldiers, who have “become the epitome of Chinese people’s ever-growing patriotic sentiment”, state-run The Global Times reported.
- India expresses concern as North Korea launches missiles capable of carrying nuclear warhead: New Delhi told the United Nations Security Council that it supports denuclearisation in the region.
- Supreme Court removes Rs 15,000 limit on maximum pensionable salary: It allowed eligible employees who had not opted for enhanced pension coverage prior to the 2014 amendments, to do so with their employers within four months.
- Shyam Saran Negi, independent India’s first voter, dies at 106: He cast his vote last on November 2 through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
- Congress promises 300 units free electricity, start-up fund for each seat in Himachal Pradesh poll manifesto: Elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 12. The results will be announced on December 8.
- MS Dhoni files contempt plea against IPS officer in case related to 2013 IPL betting scandal: The cricketer alleged that G Sampath Kumar, who investigated the matter, has made derogatory remarks about the judiciary in his written statement.
- Bye-poll for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Lok Sabha seat will take place on December 5: Elections will also take place for Assembly seats of Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurkhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.