The counting of votes for the bye-polls held across seven Assembly constituencies in six states began at 8 am on Sunday, reported PTI.

On November 3, polling was held at Munugode in Telangana, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

Among the seven seats where the vote counting is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party previously held three seats, the Congress two and the Shiv Sena and the Rashtriya Janata Dal one each.

Counting for #MunugoduBypoll to take place today. Outside visuals from godown of Food Corporation of India in Nalgonda, Telangana where the counting of votes is set to take place. pic.twitter.com/uelaZDFVsB — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

The bye-poll in Adampur was necessitated after former sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Vidhan Sabha in August to switch from the Congress to the BJP. His son Bhavya Bishnoi contested the election as a BJP candidate against Congress’ Jai Prakash, a former Union minister.

The Andheri East polling in Maharashtra was held after the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. His wife and the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, Rutuja Latke, was pitted against six candidates.

In Bihar, the bye-polls to the Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies are the first electoral test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who cut ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in August and formed a new coalition government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties.

The bye-polls in Telangana’s Munugode were necessitated after Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned in August and joined the BJP. He is re-contesting on a BJP ticket and his main rivals are former legislators Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Palvai Sravanthi of the Congress.

The winner will have an edge over others ahead of next year’s Assembly polls in Telangana.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Gola Gokarnnath constituency is seeing a direct contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The seat fell vacant after five-time MLA Arvind Giri died last month.

In Odisha’s Dhamnagar, Biju Janata Dal had fielded Abanti Das, the only woman among the five candidates. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the bye-elections. The saffron party fielded his son Suryabanshi Suraj.