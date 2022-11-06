A passenger aircraft carrying 43 people crashed into Tanzania’s Lake Victoria early on Sunday, AFP reported.

The plane plunged into Africa’s largest lake shortly before it was slated to land in the city of Bukoba in northwestern Tanzania. It had taken off from the country’s largest city Dar es Salaam.

“There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane which... crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport,” regional police commander William Mwampaghale said. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline headquartered at Dar es Salaam.

Regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said that there were 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew members on board the aircraft.

“As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital,” he said. “The rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots.”

Videos on social media showed the aircraft submerged in water and rescue operations underway.

Precision Air jet plunges into Lake #Victoria as it attempted to land at Bukoba Airport #Tanzania. T'was headed to Bukoba from Dar Es Salaam. Cause of #Plane #crash unknown, preliminary probe points to

Bad weather. Rescue efforts of 49 passengers on board underway. pic.twitter.com/SIZ71KC7sV — Brian Obuya (@ItsBrianObuya) November 6, 2022

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said called for calm, according to CNN.

“I have received with sadness the information of the crash of the Precision Air flight at Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region,” she said. “I send my condolences to all those affected by this incident. Let’s continue to be calm as the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to help us.”